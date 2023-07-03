"There weren't many witnesses" - Sergio Rico's wife says she was sleeping when PSG goalkeeper suffered horrific accident

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico's wife Alba Silva has said that she was asleep when the goalkeeper suffered the horse accident that raised concerns over his health.

Rico suffered a serious horse accident on May 28 in Seville. The player had to be put in ICU and was in coma. Rico's wife Silva has now said that she was asleep when the incident took place and that there were no direct witnesses. She told OK Diario:

“He is improving little by little, but slowly. There weren't many witnesses, so we don't know exactly what happened. I wasn't there either.

"I was asleep, well, we're also waiting for the report to see if there's more information, but we couldn't find out more.”

Sergio Rico has since shown encouraging signs and has since come out of the coma. The goalkeeper was reportedly able to communicate with his family members as well. Speaking to Antena3, Silva updated about Rico's health:

"He is improving. He is communicating. He calls us by name and everything. He knows perfectly who all of us who enter (his room) are and has a great memory.

"I hope they will transfer him to the ward as soon as possible, but they have to be sure, and they haven't decided yet, so when they decide, we trust them."

She was also asked about whether the PSG player has memories of the incident. Silva said:

"I think he doesn't remember the incident, but we just can't know yet... until he can talk (about it). We are trying to keep him cool and calm while we're together now, and that's it."

How many appearances has Sergio Rico made for PSG?

Sergio Rico joined PSG in 2020 as one of the most promising goalkeepers in world football. He was superb for La Liga club Sevilla and also had a stint with Fulham before joining the Parisians.

However, he didn't become the No. 1 between the sticks in the French capital. Rico even spent a loan spell away at Spanish club RCD Mallorca.

The 29-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Parisians across competitions, keeping 14 clean sheets. Fans will hope that the player regains his health as soon as possible after suffering a horrific injury.

