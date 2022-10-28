“There may have been a loss of confidence” – Christophe Galtier reveals he has ‘asked’ to pay attention to PSG forward’s workload

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that he asked young striker Hugo Ekitike to pay attention to his workload.

Ekitike arrived at the Parc des Princes this past summer from Stade de Reims on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €35million.

He impressed during his time with Reims, making 28 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

However, the 20-year-old has struggled somewhat in the first stages of the season with PSG.

The forward has made nine appearances and is yet to score a single goal.

Galtier has revealed that he held talks with Ekitike over his workload in a bid to improve his performances on the pitch.

He believes that the Frenchman may be struggling with a lack of confidence.

The Parisians' manager was quoted as saying (via RMCSport):

“There may have been a loss of confidence. After our conversation, I asked that we pay attention to his workload. Then he will probably play more minutes."

PSG beat Newcastle United to the signing of Ekitike, with the Premier League club having reportedly been expected to sign the striker in the summer.

Instead, he headed to the Parc des Princes but his unconvincing start in Paris has been alarming.

Galtier commented on Presnel Kimpembe's return to the PSG first-team

Kimpembe is back from injury

Kimpembe has been out injured with a hamstring injury since 12 September.

However, the French defender made his return to the team from the substitutes bench in the Parisians' 7-2 demolition of Maccabi Haifa on 25 October.

It comes as a welcome boost to Galtier's side as the Frenchman is the only left footed central defender in the squad.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions this season.

The PSG boss alluded to this when he discussed Kimpembe's return to the side, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"Kimpembe was worried when he got his injury, almost 7 weeks off. As much on the first 10 days, it was difficult on a mental level. As soon as he returned to the field to work, I I saw him very motivated and focused, listening to his body so as not to skip the stages. I observed, spoke very little."

He added:

"He is an important player at PSG. He is the only left-hander as a central defender. He will play. We will see for the system. The choices will also be made according to performance in matches."

Galtier's men will next face Troyes in Ligue 1 on 29 October and look to keep their unbeaten streak in all competitions intact.

They are top of the table with 10 wins and two draws in 12 games.

