"There was so much excitement" - Surprise scoreline predicted by Chris Sutton for Newcastle United vs Liverpool

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has surprisingly predicted Newcastle United to defeat Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, August 27 at St. James' Park.

Liverpool had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, in which they finished fifth, missing out on UEFA Champions League football for the first time in nearly seven years. On the other hand, Eddie Howe and Co. were impressive, finishing fourth and reaching the EFL Cup final.

Despite bolstering their squad depth this summer, both teams experienced underwhelming starts to their 2023-24 season. The Reds were held to an away 1-1 draw against Chelsea during their Premier League opener, whereas Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 at home.

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back with a 3-1 home victory against Bournemouth during Gameweek Two. The Magpies weren't as fortunate, narrowly losing 1-0 away to reigning champions, Manchester City.

Both clubs will be aiming to secure all three points this weekend. Sutton has predicted Newcastle to shock Jurgen Klopp and Co. In his column, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Newcastle's opening-day win against Aston Villa was a triumph and then it was a bit of a comedown for them. There was so much excitement that Newcastle could go there and take the game to Manchester City and they didn't do that."

He added:

"Liverpool have so many good attacking players - Luis Diaz's goal last week was brilliant, Diogo Jota is a handful, Mohamed Salah of course and Dominik Szoboszlai looks a talented player, but do they have that midfield protection?"

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

The Reds statistically have the advantage over Newcastle. The Magpies are winless in their last 13 Premier Leagues against the Merseysiders, having drawn four and lost nine.

Liverpool have no intentions of selling Mohamed Salah amid Al-Ittihad interest: Reports

According to the ECHO, Liverpool have no intentions of selling Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad this summer.

Al-Ittihad has been linked with the 31-year-old for over a month, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly desperate to bring the Egyptian King to the Middle East. Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, publicly tweeted to address these rumors, clarifying that the Reds winger was committed to the club.

However, a number of reports from Saudi Arabia in recent days suggest that Al-Ittihad have reignited their interest in the Liverpool superstar. The Saudi club have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Salah but he has no intentions of forcing a move this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have already lost a host of senior players this summer, including Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. The last thing the German tactician would need is for his best player to jump ship this late in the transfer window.