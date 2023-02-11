“There is so much quality it is unbelievable” – Chelsea new boy reacts to playing with teammates after West Ham draw

Despite his team's disappointing draw against West Ham United on Saturday (February 11), Joao Felix was full of admiration for his Chelsea teammates.

The Portuguese forward made his much-anticipated return to the pitch following a three-match suspension, and he didn't disappoint. His enthusiasm was evident throughout the Premier League match, and his energy was a key factor in the Blues' performance.

The Atletico Madrid loanee was one of the standout performers in their starting lineup, which featured five new signings that arrived in January.

He opened the scoring for the Blues and could have added more to the tally. However, luck did not go his way as West Ham were able to hold on for the draw. Felix was also involved in the creation of two other scoring chances during the match.

Speaking after the game, the Atletico loan signing spoke to BT Sport about the game, while praising his teammates (via BBC):

“I think we did a great game and controlled the game. They scored when we were good, but that is football. We had chances to score, but we went strong for the game."

He added:

“We fought for the three points, but I think we are strong for the next match. I feel comfortable playing in that team. There is so much quality it is unbelievable, and now we need to fight together, and we have everything to do a big rest of the season.”

Felix showed that he has the ability to make an impact at the highest level, and Chelsea will be glad to have him back in the squad after his suspension.

Joao Felix impresses for Chelsea, following suspension

After getting a red card on his debut against Fulham, Joao Felix was recently brought back into the starting lineup for Chelsea. His return was highly anticipated and he made his presence felt during the match against West Ham United.

New signing Enzo Fernandez provided a perfectly placed cross in the first half of the match, which Felix expertly converted into a goal. His strike put the Blues in the lead and saw the away end erupt in joy.

Despite their best efforts, the west London side were unable to maintain their lead. West Ham United equalized shortly after, with former Chelsea man Emerson tapping in a goal from the far post. The match ended in a draw, with both teams displaying their impressive skills and putting in a valiant effort to try and secure the win.

Despite the lack of a definitive winner, it was an entertaining match that showcased the talents of both sides.

