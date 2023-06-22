"There must be girls full of evidence" - Influencer who Neymar cheated on Bruna Biancardi with reveals PSG superstar has slept with other women

Neymar has been accused of sleeping with more women by the influencer the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward cheated on his partner Bruna Biancardi.

Fernando Campos is the woman behind exposing the Brazilian forward who last night (June 21) posted an admission on his Instagram account. He apologized to his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi.

However, Santos is sure that Neymar has slept with many more women and has delved into this in an interview with Brazilian outlet LEODIAS. She insists that there is likely evidence of the PSG engaging in more infidelity. She said:

“In fact, I think that Fofocalizando should see more [Instagram] directs, pay more attention to the girls who send the message, because there must be girls full of evidence too, but I think the media doesn't pay attention to him for being who he is, Neymar."

According to the outlet, Santos and Neymar have been exchanging messages since November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The PSG attacker claimed that his relationship with Biancardi was rocky around that time.

However, they announced the news that Biancardi was pregnant in April. The couple posted a joint Instagram post which showed off the 29-year-old's baby bump. The Brazilian influencer wrote in the captions:

"We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunties and aunties who already love you so much!"

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are believed to have first met in 2020 and started dating in 2021, per The Sun. Their relationship was kept low in the early stages but they have since become public. They reconciled after splitting last year. But it remains to be seen what impact the Parisian forward's cheating scandal will have on their relationship going forward.

What did PSG star Neymar say in his apology to Bruna Biancardi and what was the response?

The Brazilian has received backlash from fans.

News of Neymar cheating started growing on the internet and in the media this past week. This led to the PSG attacker confessing with a long-worded apology post on his Instagram account to Bruna Biancardi. He posted a picture of the couple and captioned it:

"I made a mistake. I was wrong with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the field. But my mistakes in my personal life I resolve at home, in my privacy with my family and friends. ... All of this reached one of the most special people in my life."

The 31-year-old received responses from well-known figures including his own father. The Brazilian's dad backed his son and praised him for admitting to cheating. He said in the comments:

"That's it son. ... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations (love)."

Fans are outraged by the support the footballer has received from his father and others close to him. There is a feeling among fans that the PSG attacker's circle are not willing to put him in line.

