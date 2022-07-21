"There is no need for major doubts or criticisms" - Thomas Tuchel on Raheem Sterling's Chelsea debut after Blue lose against Charlotte on penalties  

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on new signing Raheem Sterling's debut in the friendly defeat against Charlotte on July 20. He said that there was nothing much to be criticised, as it was only pre-season.

The Blues started well in their second pre-season game, as Christian Pulisic scored at the half-hour mark. Sterling came on in the second half - one of ten half-time substitutions - but couldn't add to the score.

Daniel Rios equalised late on for the MLS club to take the game to penalties, where Charlotte won 5-3.

Speaking about Sterling's performance, Tuchel said (via Football.london):

"I saw four accelrations in the second half, I think, and they all came from Raheem. There is no need for major doubts or criticism, but it's never important what the manager has in his head ahead of pre-season."

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City this summer for around £47.5 million. He spent seven illustrious seasons at the Etihad, winning four Premier League titles and multiple domestic cups.

The 27-year-old scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists in 337 appearances for the Cityzens across competitions.

"So not good, not good at all" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's loss against Charlotte

Tuchel also spoke about Chelsea's performance on the night, admitting it wasn't good in the second half. He said that the Blues didn't create enough enough scoring opportunities and gave the opposition two easy chances as well.

The tactician said:

"In general, I would say we played a good first half but only 80 metres of the pitch. The last 20 metres were not good enough. We struggled with our decision making and precision in the last 20 metres. There were not enough chances, not enough clear chances."

He added:

"We allowed two big chances out of nothing; this was the point of the very first. Otherwise, I thought we played a very good match. Second half, it took us 30 minutes to show some quality, and then it was maybe only for 10 minutes. So not good, not good at all."

The west London club have so far beaten Club America and have now lost against Charlotte during their pre-season tour. They will next face Premier League rivals Arsenal on Saturday, July 23.

