"There needs to be drastic changes" - Paul Robinson tips Manchester United to 'entertain' offers for duo

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Manchester United will sell Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof if they receive suitable bids this summer.

Manchester United only managed to finish sixth in the Premier League last season. They thus failed to secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League, while also bowing out of domestic cup competitions.

The Red Devils hope to turn things around under Erik ten Hag next season. However, Robinson is of the view that the Old Trafford outfit still need to undergo 'drastic' changes ahead of the new campaign.

Robinson picked out defense as an area of concern for the Premier League giants. The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper rates Raphael Varane highly, but insisted that none of the centre-backs fared well for them last term.

The Englishman thus tipped Manchester United to 'entertain' offers for Bailly and Lindelof. He also urged the Red Devils to back Ten Hag in the transfer market. Robinson told Football Insider:

“Man United had a problem with their backline last season. Whether it was Lindelof and Bailly, [Raphael] Varane and Maguire, it did not click. I think Varane is the best centre-half they have got. If he is fit it should be him plus another."

“No one was as good as they should have been last season though. There needs to be drastic changes at Man United. They need to bring in players that the manager likes and that the manager wants to work with."

“I think Lindelof is also for sale this summer. if a suitable bid came in for Bailly and Lindelof I think United would entertain it.”

Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B Lindelof literally giving Villa that chance to score is something he does way too much in an #MUFC shirt. Ten Hag isn't going to tolerate that type of passive play, shepherding rather than dealing with the forward. Martinez walks into centreback. It's Butcher Time. #MUTOUR22 Lindelof literally giving Villa that chance to score is something he does way too much in an #MUFC shirt. Ten Hag isn't going to tolerate that type of passive play, shepherding rather than dealing with the forward. Martinez walks into centreback. It's Butcher Time. #MUTOUR22

It is worth noting that the Red Devils have strengthened their defense with the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a deal worth £57 million.

Could Bailly and Lindelof leave Manchester United?

Manchester United currently have Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones in their ranks. They could thus look to sell at least one or two of them before the transfer window slams shut.

Bailly is one player who could be shown the door at Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The centre-back is said to be a player of interest to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager Mourinho wants Eric Bailly Mourinho wants Eric Bailly

Lindelof was briefly linked with a move to Napoli earlier this month. Tuanzebe is also a candidate to leave Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far