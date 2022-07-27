"Destined for departure" - Fabrizio Romano names 3 Manchester United players who could be sold by Erik ten Hag

Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe could be on their way out of Manchester United this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their first season under Erik ten Hag. Having taken over from Ralf Rangnick, the Dutchman is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Red Devils have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for around £65 million, while Christian Eriksen has been roped in on a free transfer.

Manchester United intend to make more additions to their squad before the transfer window slams shut. However, they will also have to sell players this summer, according to Romano.

The Old Trafford outfit have only sold Andreas Pereira so far ahead of the next campaign. Ten Hag's side, though, could soon show Bailly, Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe the door, as per the Italian journalist. He wrote on CaughtOffisde:

“Some sales will obviously be necessary. There’s nothing particularly advanced yet, but Eric Bailly is on Jose Mourinho’s list at Roma. Proposals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected, and Axel Tuanzebe is another player destined for departure.”

Jose Mourinho has already convinced Nemanja Matic to join AS Roma after leaving Manchester United. The Portuguese tactician is now keen to take Bailly to the Stadio Olimpico.

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager Mourinho wants Eric Bailly Mourinho wants Eric Bailly

The centre-back has been impressive for the Red Devils during the pre-season, particularly in their 4-0 win against Liverpool. However, there are doubts about his future at Old Trafford, amidst claims that he is ready to reunite with Mourinho.

Ten Hag currently has Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane in his ranks. Bailly thus appears to be surplus to requirements at the Premier League club.

Where does the future lie for Manchester United defenders Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe?

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019. He has since made 125 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, contributing to 12 goals in the process.

However, the right-back fell out of favor at Old Trafford towards the end of last season. Ten Hag's side have already identified Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries as a potential replacement for him.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Erik ten Hag has always been a fan of Denzel Dumfries, from his time playing in the Eredivisie. He could be one of the options should Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] #mufc Erik ten Hag has always been a fan of Denzel Dumfries, from his time playing in the Eredivisie. He could be one of the options should Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] #mufc

English central defender Tuanzebe, like Bailly, does not appear to have a place in Ten Hag's plans for the new season. He has been linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth this summer.

