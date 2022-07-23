Manchester United ‘ready to make an offer’ to sign €40 million-rated defender if they can sell 24-year-old star: Reports

Manchester United may be set to swoop for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries if they can offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per Sport Witness.

The aforementioned source carries a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The report claims that if Manchester United are able to sell Wan-Bissaka, they are ‘ready to make an offer’ for Dumfries as a replacement.

Dumfries, 26, is reportedly admired in England for his 'timing and physicality’ and has been a mainstay in the Inter side since arriving last summer. The Dutch defender joined Simone Inzaghi's side from PSV Eindhoven for £12.3 million following an impressive UEFA European Championships campaign.

He made 45 appearances for Inter last season, scoring five goals and contributing seven assists and could cost around €40 million.

Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford is under threat having been displaced by Diogo Dalot as the Red Devils' starting right-back last season. A return to former side Crystal Palace has been touted, with a loan move a possibility.

The 24-year-old full-back. made 25 appearances last season and is unlikely to return to United's starting XI under Erik ten Hag. The English defender has two years left on his current deal with the Red Devils but could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United miss out on Jonathan Clauss

Jonathan Clauss has joined Marseille.

Manchester United had reportedly been in advanced talks to sign RC Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss.

The 29-year-old has impressed both at club and international level, managing to break into Didier Deschamps' French national side. Clauss has four international caps to his name. He made 40 appearances for Lens last season, contributing 11 assists.

Clauss' fine form had seen him linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea. However, the French right-back has joined Marseille for £6.75 million, ending the Premier League clubs' pursuit.

The 29-year-old would have been a fine recruit for Erik ten Hag given his experience and his versatility. Clauss can play both at right-back and as a right winger, and his goal contributions last season showed his attacking nous.

The Frenchman could have been a decent replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he would have cost just £6.75 million. Nevertheless, it appears Ten Hag will now have to concentrate on his efforts to lure Denzel Dumfries to Old Trafford.

