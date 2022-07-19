Chelsea target in ‘advanced talks’ to complete Manchester United transfer: Reports

RC Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss is in advanced talks with Manchester United despite having been linked with a move to Chelsea, as per journalist Pedro Almeida.

Clauss, 29, had previously been rumored to be a target for Chelsea, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looking to strengthen his defense. However, it appears Manchester United are now in pole position to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida stated on his Twitter:

"Jonathan Clauss in advanced talks with Manchester United."

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a tumultuous campaign defensively and are in stark need of more options at the back. United conceded 57 goals in the league, finishing the season with a goal difference of 0.

Erik ten Hag has already sealed the signing of left-back Tyrell Malacia and is on the verge of having his former Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez join him.

Clauss' potential arrival could see him rival Diogo Dalot for a starting berth on the right-hand side of Ten Hag's defense.

The French defender was impressive in Ligue 1 last season, making 40 appearances for Lens, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. He has a year left on his current deal with the Stade Bollaert-Delelis outfit and is earning international call-ups to the France national team.

If Jonathan Clauss' arrives at Manchester United ahead of Chelsea arrival, does it spell the end for Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

Jonathan Clauss' signing could spell the end for Wan-Bissaka

Many Manchester United players had disappointing seasons last time out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was certainly one of them.

When he arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace back in 2019 for £49.5 million, many were touting the Englishman to become one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

He boasted tremendous recovery speed alongside a real defensive nous, stamping out most fires when Palace would be put under attack.

His debut season went well but since then Wan-Bissaka's stock has somewhat dissipated. Last season was one to forget for the 24-year-old as he lost his starting place to Diogo Dalot following a poor run of form.

Project Football @ProjectFootball Manchester United are close to signing Jonathan Clauss for €7m, according to @le10sport . He’s very different to Wan-Bissaka Manchester United are close to signing Jonathan Clauss for €7m, according to @le10sport. He’s very different to Wan-Bissaka 👀 https://t.co/OrcJIDbidp

This summer, former side Crystal Palace have been touted as potential suitors and that may just be the perfect solution for all parties involved. Wan-Bissaka has two years left on his current deal with United and it will be intriguing to see what his future holds.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far