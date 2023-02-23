"There are offers you can't refuse" - Manchester United and Chelsea handed boost as club hint at selling £100 million target 

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has said that he will not reject astronomical offers for his players amid interest in Victor Osimhen from Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker has been in fine form for the Partenopei this season and has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. The Red Devils are said to be leading the race, as the Blues have other targets to focus on.

Speaking to TNT Sports about the striker's future and that of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, De Laurentiis hinted that he's open to Osimhen's sale this summer. He, however, remains adamant about getting the fees he wants, which is reportedly £100 million:

"I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won't be difficult. However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can't refuse, so you never know. To me, we'll see them shine for a long time."

Osimhen has netted 18 times in 19 games for Napoli, who have a 15-point cushion atop the Serie A standings after 23 matches.

Will Victor Osimhen join Manchester United?

Victor Osimhen has not closed the door for an exit this summer from Napoli. The striker is not thinking about the future and is focused on the Serie A side leaders for now.

The Manchester United and Chelsea target spoke to ESPN earlier this week and admitted that he's motivated by the interest in him. He said:

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great, and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team."

However, he refused to talk about an exit and added:

"I am focused on Napoli right now, and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

The striker is keen on winning a trophy with the Italian side, saying:

"Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition. As long as the team is winning, it doesn't matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not."

Manchester United and Chelsea are in the market for a striker as they want to bolster their attack.

