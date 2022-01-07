“There are some people round the club who think this might be his last season” – Journalist drops huge transfer claim about Chelsea's N’Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante might be heading towards the end of his Chelsea career. The Frenchman is reportedly one of the players who could be leaving the club next summer to make space for new faces.

As per Dean Jones, Kante could be on his way out of Chelsea at the end of the season.

SoyReferee @SoyReferee N'Golo Kanté nunca se cansa N'Golo Kanté nunca se cansa 🏃🔋 https://t.co/NoZZeIq4mu

The journalist believes the club are preparing for his departure as he has just a year and a half left on his current deal.

"I still think N'Golo Kante might have one more move in him, there are some people round the club who think this might be his last season at Chelsea. One of those midfielders is going to leave & Kante seems like the most likely."

Kante has not been at his best physically for the last two seasons, but the Frenchman seems to dominate the midfield whenever he is on the pitch. He has a few seasons of top-flight football left in him, and Dean Jones believes he might take up a new challenge next summer.

What next for N'Golo Kante and Chelsea?

Kante has been linked with various clubs across Europe, with PSG said to be the ones most desperate to sign him.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport Tuchel confirms Azpilicueta is ok to face Chesterfield, Christensen is back in training with #CFC and Havertz is fine to play football despite hurting his finger. Kante and Silva have no COVID symptoms after testing positive but are obviously not involved. Tuchel confirms Azpilicueta is ok to face Chesterfield, Christensen is back in training with #CFC and Havertz is fine to play football despite hurting his finger. Kante and Silva have no COVID symptoms after testing positive but are obviously not involved.

However, Thomas Tuchel has always spoken highly of the Frenchman and is unlikely to let him leave soon.

"He convinced me that he prefers to be on the bench and play some minutes instead of a full rest. We agreed on that in discussion with the play but in checking all his data for the last weeks. He had trained light for 20-25 minutes and I've praised him so many times. Of course he makes the difference because he's a very very special player. I've said it 100 times, and can repeat it another 100 times, there are no more words, it is outstanding quality that helps every team in the world," said Tuchel.

Also Read Article Continues below

As for Chelsea, they have numerous big names on their radar right now. West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni are reportedly the top targets, while the club already have Billy Gilmour and Ethan Ampadu on their payroll.

Edited by Parimal