"There is a possibility that he will start tomorrow" – Christophe Galtier drops hint on 25-year-old star being named in PSG line-up for Reims game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has claimed that Carlos Soler could start their Ligue 1 match against Stade de Reims this weekend (October 8).

Soler, 25, arrived from Valencia in a deal worth up to €21 million earlier this summer. He joins other new midfielders Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Fabian Ruiz at the club. He is set to help his new club navigate through the schedule of the FIFA World Cup-interrupted season.

Despite being a first-team starter at his previous club, Soler has found it tough to break into the starting lineup at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard has featured in just 10 minutes of action across all competitions, appearing only from the bench on three separate occasions.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Galtier shared his thoughts on Soler. He said that he is in line for his first start for the Parisians in their next match. He told reporters (via RMC Sport):

"If I'm not mistaken, he's our latest recruit. He arrived late. There is always a delay for integration, whether in his family life or work with his partners, the championship etc. There is always a period of adaptation."

He continued:

"I watched his matches with the national team. His positioning is different compared to Valencia. He plays between the lines, he can play in a midfield with three, but also in a more attacking role on the left. There is a possibility that he will start tomorrow."

A goalscoring midfielder with an eye for a pass, Soler earned his recognition during his six-year stint with Valencia. He netted 36 goals and contributed 31 assists in 226 matches for his boyhood club.

PSG are currently atop the 2022-23 Ligue 1 standings with 25 points from nine games. The club are next scheduled to lock horns with Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday.

Carlos Soler makes bold claim about his summer transfer to PSG

Speaking to AS, Carlos Soler shed light on his ambitions at PSG and labeled the reigning Ligue 1 champions a "leader in Europe." He said:

"I came to Paris to fight for the Champions League. I'm new here and I don't know if I should call it an obsession, but in the end, PSG is a club that still doesn't have a Champions League and it's clear that they have players to fight [for the trophy]."

He added:

"The project that is being carried out is very good, both the coaching staff and the players and what surrounds the club. I'm very happy. I have come to a huge club, a leader in Europe, that aspires to be everything."

After the clash against Reims, PSG will host Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 11 before hosting Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 16.

