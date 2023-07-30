"There was a recent conversation" – Journalist claims Liverpool held talks to sign Chelsea target but are yet to launch bid

Liverpool have held discussions to snap up Chelsea target Gabri Veiga but are yet to table a bid, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are currently on the hunt for multiple midfielders as they have lost four of their central options of late. They released James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita last month and sold Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq for around £12 million earlier this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are also set to offload Fabinho for around £40 million to Al-Ittihad. They are waiting to sign the final documents following the Brazilian's successful medical at his new club.

To fill the glaring void at the heart of midfield, Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping tabs on a host of players. They have been linked with Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga so far, both of whom have been on Chelsea's radar.

Speaking on his Twitter space, Jacobs shed light on Veiga's future and stated that a number of top English clubs are monitoring him. He said:

"There's a release clause there for him and there's plenty of Premier League clubs who are currently looking at the player. And frequent game time is going to be quite important to the midfielder as well."

Commenting on the Reds' pursuit of the Chelsea target, Jacobs added:

"I know for example, Liverpool haven't yet moved for Veiga, but they scouted the Spaniard and there was a recent conversation between someone senior at Liverpool and Rafa Benitez and the feeling was that there might be an opportunity to sign and loan him back soon."

Sharing his thoughts on the Celta Vigo player's demands, Jacob said:

"This is because the midfielder's very adamant that he needs instant game time if he moves to a big Premier League club soon. But, I'm not convinced that any big club would be able to offer him that now."

Veiga, 21, has an affordable release clause in the region of £34 million.

Liverpool or Chelsea: which club should the Celta Vigo star seal a permanent move to?

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are currently in dire need of central midfielders ahead of the upcoming campaign. While the former are locked in talks over a £45 million transfer for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, the latter are hoping to rope in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

However, both the Premier League clubs could launch a move to sign Gabri Veiga after completing a transfer for their respective top targets.

Should the nine-cap Spain U21 international move to the Reds, he would emerge as a rotational option. He would provide competition to £95 million pair Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield.

Veiga, on the other hand, could prove to be a fine signing for Chelsea in light of the Blues' lack of midfielders. He could partner Enzo Fernandez in a double pivot and also act as a backup in a number 10 role.

Last season, Veiga registered 11 goals and four assists in 39 matches.