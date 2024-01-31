"There’s fire in the belly" - Arsenal legend explains why Ben White-Oleksandr Zinchenko bust-up is good news for Mikel Arteta 

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has reacted to the spat between Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Gunners' win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30. The pundit insists that the incident is a positive for Mikel Arteta as it indicates a fiery passion in the duo.

The north Londoners bagged a 2-1 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo's men at the City Ground, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (65') and Bukayo Saka (72'). Taiwo Awoniyi's 89th-minute strike for Forest did cause worry for Arsenal in the final minutes. However, the Gunners walked away with all three points.

After the full-time, while most players were celebrating, Zinchenko and White had to be separated after having an argument over the goal conceded. When asked for his reaction to the incident, Wright told Premier League productions (as quoted by Metro):

"There’s obviously a disagreement there but that says to me that there’s fire in the belly. Whatever’s happened you know Zinchenko’s a very emotional guy, he’s a great player, but a very emotional guy."

He added:

"Obviously something’s gone on to cause a problem there but it will be sorted and that’s the main thing."

The Arsenal legend further added:

"It’s something you have to get over because like I said we’re getting to the crux end of the season and this is where you have to deal with this type of pressure. Whatever that is you have to make sure it’s sorted out."

The Gunners will next face Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, February 4.

"I have to encourage that" - Mikel Arteta's reaction to Arsenal duo's spat after Forest win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that he's happy players are pushing each other to the limits. The Spanish manager reacted positively to the bust-up between Zinchenko and White after their win over Forest, saying after the match (as quoted by The Mirror):

“That’s pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way. Sometimes after the game it’s emotional and heated but I love that the players are pushing each other and demanding excellence."

He added:

“It got a bit heated. But that means that it’s enough. Playing the way we played the result has to be bigger and the clean sheet has to be there.”

The Gunners have moved up to second place in the Premier League table after their victory over Forest. The north Londoners are two points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal could lose their place in the standings to third-placed Manchester City, who are three points behind having played two games less.