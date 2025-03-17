"There's going to be news" - Virgil van Dijk provides update on Liverpool future amid contract talks

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has offered an update on his future at Anfield. The Dutch center-back says there will be more clarity on his contract situation before the season ends.

The Merseyside giants could see three key first-team stars leave the club this summer. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil Van Dijk are all facing uncertain futures at the club, with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

No concrete progress has been reported in the negotiations with the players' camps, with Salah admitting on multiple occasions that it could be his last season at the club.

Van Dijk has now provided an update on his future, although he hasn't offered much clarity. Speaking to the media before Liverpool's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday (March 16), Van Dijk said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Before the end of the season there's going to be news. As long as I'm full committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that's the main thing. That's who I am.”

During his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about his captain's future, to which he responded (via Liverpool.com):

"The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season."

When asked about his manager's comments, Van Dijk chuckled and said:

"That's a good start! Look, you're going to ask these questions, but I've got nothing else to add. I don't feel there's any need to discuss any of that [rumoured offer from Saudi Arabia]."

The Reds will next face Everton in the Premier League on April 2.

Robbie Fowler names only Liverpool star who 'can hold their head up' after 'disappointing' EFL Cup final defeat to Newcastle

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler insisted Virgil van Dijk was the only player who put in a respectable performance against Newcastle United in their Carabao Cup defeat this weekend.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Magpies on Sunday, March 16, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scoring for Newcastle. Federico Chiesa managed to pull one back in stoppage time but his effort went in vain.

Speaking after the game on LFCTV, Fowler admitted that he was disappointed by his former side's lackluster display, sparing Van Dijk from his criticism. He said:

“The result is disappointing but I think it’s the performance which has probably ruined this a little bit. I’m not sure any player other than probably Virgil van Dijk can hold their head up.

“It was a performance lacking in a little bit of everything, a little bit of grit, desire, that control of football in certain areas of the pitch.”

