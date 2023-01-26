"There’s a growing expectation" - Journalist claims Arsenal star could leave the club in the summer

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney reportedly may be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the summer. The Scot has fallen down the pecking order, with Oleksandr Zinchenko impressing following his arrival last summer.

Tierney, 25, has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, providing an assist, and helping his side keep 12 clean sheets. However, he has only started 12 games this season.

CBS journalist James Benge has claimed that there is a growing belief that Tierney will leave the Gunners in the summer. He told the House of Champions:

“There’s a growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer."

Benge continued:

“I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door. But now that he’s not a guaranteed starter, I think that if the right offer came in, all parties are thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed.”

Punch Drunk Arsenal @PunchDrunkAFC | Kieran Tierney was the life of the party at Arsenal training today

#AFC #COYG | Kieran Tierney was the life of the party at Arsenal training today 🔴⚪️ | Kieran Tierney was the life of the party at Arsenal training today😂‼️#AFC #COYG https://t.co/gIsdjlnNoP

Tierney has endured injury issues throughout his time at Arsenal. He required knee surgery in May of last year that kept him sidelined for four months. The Scottish defender joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 for £25 million.

His lack of game time may be pushing him out of the Emirates Stadium, with right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu also used in a left-back role ahead of him. The Scot has three years left on his contract.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was surprised when his side signed Zinchenko

Zinchenko's arrival surprised Ramsdale.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer for £32 million and quickly became a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's side. The Ukrainian has made 15 appearances across competitions, providing an assist and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

His experience of winning the Premier League four times with City is paying dividends. He has continued to showcase his leadership qualities throughout the campaign. Ramsdale has admitted that Zinchenko's arrival came as a surprise. He told the Fellas podcast that he expected Gabriel Jesus to join due to talk on social media:

“Gabriel Jesus, I knew basically 85-90 per cent he was coming to us. That’s just a case of social media doing its thing and knowing the type of person the manager wants."

However, Ramsdale was stunned when Zinchenko joined Arteta's side:

“Zinchenko on the other hand, out of the blue! That gathered speed in about four days. That was literally ‘Arsenal interested in Man City star Zinchenko’ from someone on Twitter, thought nothing of it, you hear all sorts. Two days later, deal agreed. Three days later, he’s meeting the team.”

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc William Saliba telling Oleksandr Zinchenko he IS that guy after Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday. William Saliba telling Oleksandr Zinchenko he IS that guy after Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday. 👀 #afc https://t.co/N7Jniz46E0

Zinchenko signed a four-year deal with the Gunners, and City might regret their decision to sell the Ukrainian to their title rival.

