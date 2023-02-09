“There’s only him” – Daniele Riolo questions Lionel Messi and Neymar’s impact at PSG with huge Kylian Mbappe claim

French journalist Daniele Riolo has questioned Lionel Messi and Neymar's impact at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), claiming that the club relies on Kylian Mbappe. The French forward was absent due to injury as the Parisians made a shock exit from the Coupe de France, losing 2-1 to Marseille on Wednesday (February 8).

Mbappe is currently dealing with a thigh injury sustained in the 3-1 win over Montpellier on February 1. Messi and Neymar have been tasked with providing the goods in attack in the Frenchman's absence. However, they couldn't help prevent Christophe Galtier's side from exiting the domestic cup competition.

Riolo has now boldly claimed that Mbappe is the protagonist of the Ligue 1 leaders, saying on After Foot (via Le 10 Sport):

“Mbappe is the weapon of PSG; he is also the only one. There is only Mbappe. We kill ourselves repeating it; people don't always want to hear it, but there's only him!"

That came despite Messi bagging 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions this season, while Neymar has managed 17 goals and 16 assists in 26 outings.

However, Mbappe's absence was acutely felt, as Galtier's men struggled in attack against Marseille. The forward has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

PSG rushing Mbappe back for Champions League clash with Bayern Munich as Messi and Neymar fail to impress

PSG want the Frenchman back for the Bayern game.

When the Frenchman picked up his injury against Montpellier, the prognosis was that he would be sidelined for three weeks. PSG, though, have a massive UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg with Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (February 14).

The Parisians fell at this hurdle last season in a disappointing 3-2 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid. That was despite Mbappe scoring two goals to put his side 2-0 up in the tie.

According to BILD, PSG are eager to have the French forward available in some capacity for their game against the Bavarians. They're doing everything to have him available for the game and haven't completely ruled him out. There's hope that he could be available, at least off the bench.

Messi and Neymar's disappointing performances in the Coupe de France exit has raised doubts over the Parisians' chances of beating Bayern without Mbappe.

Galtier's side are aware of the threat Bayern possess, as they were beaten 1-0 by the Bundesliga giants in the 2018 Champions League final. That was the closest PSG have come to winning Europe's elite club competition.

