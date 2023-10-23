"There's huge competition" - Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United star isn't a starter at the moment ahead of Copenhagen UCL clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has acknowledged Christian Eriksen's influence on his team but insists his side boasts many good players eyeing a starting berth.

Eriksen was a regular starter for the Red Devils last season, starting 37 of 44 games across competitions, bagging two goals and 10 assists. The Dane arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent in July 2022 after a short spell at Brentford.

However, the 31-year-old has somewhat fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United this season. Ten Hag has started the veteran midfielder in four of 10 games he's played, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Ten Hag was asked about Eriksen's more withdrawn role at the start of this season. He said during his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League (via Manchester Evening News):

"He (Eriksen) takes part in every game and you see his importance when he's on the pitch. He has a big influence on our team by creating and he's a brilliant player, someone who is very important to our squad. We have many good players [why he's not starting] and there's internal competition. In the midfield department, there is huge competition."

Eriksen is pushing for a starting role in Ten Hag's side and could be in line to do so against Copenhagen on Tuesday (October 24). Manchester United are in desperate need of a win after two consecutive defeats at the start of the group stages.

The Dane alluded to his lack of a starting role under the Dutch coach this season during the international break. He said:

"Of course I want to play every game. But if you have seen the matches yourself, you may also see that (Ten Hag) plays with slightly different types than me."

Ten Hag has plenty of midfield options following a busy summer transfer window. Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Hannibal Mejbri are also vying for starting roles.

Ten Hag wants his Manchester United players to show the attitude displayed by Scott McTominay as of late

Scott McTominay has been Manchester United's unlikely hero.

McTominay has been somewhat of a surprise standout performer for the Red Devils this season. The Scottish midfielder was the subject of speculation during the summer amid a lack of game time under Ten Hag.

However. the 26-year-old came to the fore in Manchester United's 2-1 comeback win against Brentford on October 7. He came on in the 87th minute and struck two late goals (90+3', 90+7') to clinch all three points.

Ten Hag talked up McTominay's attitude being an example for his teammates to follow. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"McTominay's attitude is an example for everyone. Team mentality, not single player mentality. Of course, I can't expect that every time a player comes on, he scores two goals two minutes later. But this attitude is what we need."

The in-form Red Devils midfielder was on the scoresheet again in his side's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21). That took the Scotland international on to three goals in seven games across competitions.