“There’s a huge gulf between our first and second-choice players” - Mourinho says ‘every defeat leaves scars’ after 6-1 thrashing against Bodoe/Glimt

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has spoken out following his side's shock 6-1 defeat against Bodoe/Glimt in the Europa League yesterday. The Portuguese took responsibility for the result while lamenting the quality of players he has at his disposal.

Roma went two goals down after twenty minutes. Carles Perez pulled one back for Mourinho's team, but Bodoe/Glimt scored four unanswered goals in the second half to condemn Roma to a heavy defeat.

Taking responsibility for the choice of men on the night, Mourinho said he wanted to test out a few players while resting a few regulars. However, the tactic spectacularly backfired on the night.

"I'm the one who decided to play with the team we use tonight, so it's my responsibility," the tactician said after the game. I did it with good intentions and to give opportunities to those who work hard and also give a rest to some guys. Tonight we lost against a team with more quality, it's as simple as that."

Jose Mourinho acknowledged the wide gulf in level between his first-choice and second-choice players, saying:

"If I could use the same players every match I would. It's risky because there's a huge gulf between our first and second-choice players. I expected better, but it's my responsibility. Every defeat leaves scars. I already spoke frankly and honestly to the players. The good thing is that no one will keep asking me why the same players keep playing."

Following that European defeat, Jose Mourinho has shifted his attention to Serie A, with Roma set to face table leaders Napoli in a vital clash on Sunday.

"We can't get Sunday wrong against Napoli," the former Manchester United manager continued. Our first choice players have been doing well. They'll have the weight of this defeat on their shoulders," he added.

How has Jose Mourinho fared at AS Roma so far?

Jose Mourinho returned to Serie A this season.

After taking some time off, Jose Mourinho returned to management this season with AS Roma announcing him as their head coach for the campaign. The Portuguese had an instant impact at the Stadio Olympico, leading the Giallorossi to victories in their first five games across competitions.

The Italian giants currently rank fourth in the Serie A table with 15 points, having won five and lost three of their eight games thus far. Jose Mourinho's men also occupy second position in Group C in the Europa League, with six points from three games.

However, it is worth noting that Roma have lost their last two games across all competitions. Juventus beat them 1-0 in Serie A last time out before Bodoe/Glimt thrashed Roma 6-1 on Thursday night. It remains to be seen if Roma can bounce back when they take on league leaders Napoli this weekend.

