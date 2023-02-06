"There's inevitably been speculation" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial Chelsea update after ex-Bayern Munich manager is spotted at Stamford Bridge

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has commented on speculation linking former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick with the Chelsea job. The Germany national team coach was spotted at Stamford Bridge watching the Blues draw 0-0 with Fulham on Friday (February 3).

Rumors have grown over Flick potentially succeeding Graham Potter in the Blues dugout following his appearance at the club's stadium. They have endured a difficult first season under Potter, sitting ninth in the league and trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by 10 points.

Romano claims that he is not aware of any talks being held between the Premier League club and the Germany coach. Flick only just stated his intentions to continue at the helm of Die Mannschaft despite their disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The Italian transfer expert said (via Simon Phillips):

"Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job. However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea.”

Flick succeeded Joachim Low as Germany's manager in 2021, overseeing 19 matches, winning 11 and drawing two. However, his side's collapse at the FIFA World Cup led to speculation that he may depart. They exited the competition in the group stages, missing out on a place in the last 16 to Spain and Japan.

The German coach enjoyed a brilliant spell at Bayern Munich before that. He led the Bavarians to the UEFA Champions League in 2020 and the Bundesliga twice in 2020 and 2021. The German giants won 70 of 86 games with Flick in charge.

Chelsea seem to be backing Potter despite their alarmingly poor season under his management. They handed the English tactician a six-year contract last September and have spent over £400 million since his appointment.

Mason Mount's contract talks with Chelsea reportedly break down

Mason Mount rejects the Blues' latest contract offer.

Mount's current deal with Chelsea expires in 2024, and they have been discussing a new contract extension. He rose through the Blues' youth academy and has become a prominent first-team member for the Stamford Bridge side.

However, the Daily Mail reports that negotiations between Mount and his club have broken down. His future in west London is said to be in serious doubt. The 24-year-old has rejected the Blues' latest offer as he looks to treble his current £80,000 a week wages.

Mount has featured 28 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Liverpool are touted as potential suitors for the English attacker.

