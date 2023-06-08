"There's a lot more big guys around" - Arsenal legend claims Erling Haaland would have struggled during his era 

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has boldly claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would have found it tough during his era.

The 22-year-old is on the brink of becoming a treble-winner with City during just his debut season at the Etihad. The Norweigan has played a vital role in Pep Guardiola's side's success this season, scoring 52 goals in as many appearances across competitions.

Haaland has been a nightmare for defenses throughout the campaign. However, Campbell argues that he wouldn't have had as much joy in front of goal if he was playing during his Premier League era. The legendary former Arsenal defender told Sky Sports:

"If Haaland was playing in my time there's a lot more big guys around, who can move around, who can stand up, don't mind putting their head where it hurts. It would be pretty tough."

Campbell played in a period in which the Premier League boasted some of the toughest defenders in world football. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, and Jamie Carragher were all plying their trades in the English top tier at the time.

Haaland has been destroying the current crop of defenders in the Premier League. He scored 36 goals in 35 league games and broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

The Manchester City striker has come up against some of the top defenders the English top flight have to offer. However, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Raphael Varane, and Virgil van Dijk have all struggled when trying to keep the prolific frontman at bay.

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger picked Kylian Mbappe ahead of Haaland before he moved to Manchester City

Arsenal icon Wenger sided with PSG's Mbappe last season.

Manchester City striker Haaland and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe looks to be the next two superstars to rival for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years. Both are at a young age and are dominating European football.

While the City frontman enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, Mbappe was similarly impressive at the Parc des Princes. The French attacker bagged 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claimed Mbappe, 23, to be ahead of his Norweigan counterpart when comparing the duo last season. The Frenchman spoke to BeIN Sports about the pair, saying in March 2022:

"At the moment, Mbappé is ahead of Erling Haaland. When you see the number of goals he's scored, or what he's won at just 23 years old, it's exceptional."

Wenger's comments came before the Norweigan striker headed to City from Borussia Dortmund this past summer. He managed a record of 29 goals in 30 appearances for the BvB last season but his campaign was blighted by injury issues.

Meanwhile, Mbappe had no such fitness problems and bagged 39 goals in 46 games. The duo look set to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Europe's top two rivals with the two legendary attackers having left Europe.

