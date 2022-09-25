“There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on 27-year-old Liverpool star's future 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita wants clarity on his involvement under Jurgen Klopp before signing a new contract.

There has been speculation over Keita's future, with a lack of game time plaguing the player's spell at Anfield.

He made 40 appearances last season, scoring four goals and creating three assists.

Despite this, Keita's representatives are in talks with the Reds over a new deal.

Romano has stated:

“There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids."

He added:

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

Keita joined Klopp's side from RB Salzburg in 2018 for £54 million.

He was part of the Anfield team that won the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and the FA Cup and League Cup double last season.

It was a difficult start for the Guniean midfielder at the Merseyside club, with a lack of form taking hold as he adapted to life in the Premier League.

However, he has improved season after season and played a more key role than any season prior last time out.

Keita has just a year left on his contract and the Reds seem eager to secure a new deal with the former Salzburg midfielder.

Liverpool need a midfield reshuffle

Milner and Henderson are getting on

Liverpool's unconvincing start to the new season has shone a light on their need to still improve their midfield.

Henderson and Milner are now in their thirties and are surely heading towards more withdrawn roles at the Anfield side.

Meanwhile, injury issues have hampered the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Klopp's side did secure the deadline day signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £32.3 million next year.

The Brazilian has made just one appearance thus far for the Reds and there are already reports suggesting Klopp is growing impatient with the midfielder.

One name that is being touted as a potential summer 2023 signing for the club is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Reports claim that Liverpool are preparing their first offer for the English midfielder, who has impressed for Dortmund since arriving from Birmingham City in 2020 for £22.5 million.

He has made 100 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 18 assists.

