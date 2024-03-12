"There’s a lot of quality there" - Cole Palmer defends Chelsea teammates amid criticism from pundit following Newcastle win

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer came to the rescue of his beleaguered teammates after the Blues' hard-fought 3-2 Premier League home win over Newcastle United on Monday (March 11).

Palmer, 21, continued his superb start to life at Stamford Bridge with a goal and an assist as the Blues returned to winning ways in the league following a 2-2 draw at Brentford a week earlier.

The Premier League giants splurged nearly £450 million in the summer but continue to struggle for consistency, especially in the league, where they are 11th after 27 games.

Nevertheless, Palmer has stood head and shoulders above the rest in a much-changed Blues lineup. With his two goal contributions, the Englishman has 11 goals and eight assists in the league this season.

Tim Sherwood, speaking for Malaysia's Astro SuperSport (Metro Sport), told Palmer that he needs better teammates, to which the 'surprised' Englishman responded:

"There’s a lot of quality there, not just me. We’ve got loads of other players. So hopefully the team can gel a bit more, and then everyone else will see (the quality).’

Coming to the aforementioned Newcastle game, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk were the other scorers for the Blues.

What's next for Cole Palmer and Chelsea?

Cole Palmer and Chelsea are in Cup action next, where they take on Championship leaders Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (March 17).

Mauricio Pochettino's side have fared well in Cup competitions this season despite their league travails. They lost 1-0 to Liverpool in extra time in the EFL Cup final and have made the last-eight of the FA Cup.

Having entered the competition in the third round, Chelsea saw off Preston North End 4-0 at home before needing a fourth-round replay at Aston Villa. Following a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, the Blues won the replay 3-1 to reach the fifth round, where they saw off Leeds United 3-2 at home.