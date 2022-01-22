“There’s so many cups that we're involved in” - Virgil van Dijk outlines Liverpool’s ambitions for the 2021-22 season 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has stressed that he believes this season could be a successful one for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently alive in all domestic and European competitions. They also reached the EFL Carabao Cup final by beating Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday, and will face Chelsea in the summit clash.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, van Dijk revealed his thoughts for the rest of the season. When asked if he, and the team, believe if it could be a successful one, he said:

"Of course. If anyone wouldn't believe then they better stay home, in my opinion. There's so many points still to collect, there's so many games to play, there's so many cups that we're involved in. Anything can happen. We just give it a very good go with everything that we have."

The Dutch defender further added:

"Also, there will be moments in games where we have a lot of difficulties – what is absolutely normal – and then we also need our support, and I'm not worried about that either."

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday at Selhurst Park before the international break. They will look to keep their league title hopes alive by taking all three points.

Liverpool's opportunities for a trophy this season

As aforementioned, the Reds are alive in all the competitions they have participated in this season. But winning the Premier League title now could need a miracle.

They are a massive 11 points off leaders Manchester City with one game in hand. It will need a near perfect season from the Reds and a big slip up from City to bring the title to Anfield.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



Jurgen Klopp's view on the Premier League title race is clear "The only thing we can do..."Jurgen Klopp's view on the Premier League title race is clear "The only thing we can do..."Jurgen Klopp's view on the Premier League title race is clear 💪 https://t.co/UU5sF0bvep

Hence, they might want to focus on other trophy opportunities like the domestic cups and the Champions League. The Merseysiders will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final in February and Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds face Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The Reds are among the favorites to win the competition alongside Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how many trophies they will be able to bring to Anfield at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal