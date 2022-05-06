“There’s not much you can do about that” – Shaka Hislop explains why Manchester City have come under less criticism than PSG after failing to win Champions League

Manchester City and PSG both fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase this season, adding to their disappointments on the European stage.

With the two sides facing contrasting levels of criticism, former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has explained why Pep Guardiola's men have faced less scrutiny.

The Premier League giants beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium (April 26) and were even the better side in the return leg (May 4) as they opened the scoring in the 73rd minute. However, the Cityzens were unfortunate to concede two goals in injury time, forcing the game into extra time, where they eventually bowed out.

PSG, meanwhile, threw away a 1-0 lead from the first leg (February 15) of their round of 16 clash with Los Blancos to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the return fixture (March 9).

Shaka Hislop believes the manner in which the two teams crashed out of the tournament is the reason for the varying degrees of criticism they've received from the football world. The former West Ham goalkeeper said on ESPN:

“Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have come under less criticism than Pochettino and PSG simply because of the manner of the defeat. Conceding two goals in injury time, the first is what 89 and then the second, it's just... how do you cater for that? As much as you credit Real Madrid for hanging around as long as they did, there's not a lot you can do about that."

"I understand the point about spending, PSG boasts three of the top five players in world football in their front three. So to go out in the manner that they did, you come in for more criticism. And then just by nature of it being a semi-final as opposed to a round of 16 game, of course, if you're PSG, you get more criticism for that."

What's next for PSG and Manchester City?

Manchester City fall short yet again.

Although City and the French giants crashed out of the Champions League, both their campaigns can't be referred to as disasters. The Parisians recently claimed the Ligue 1 title and their English counterparts are on track to win the Premier League crown as well.

Pep Guardiola's men will take on Newcastle United in their next league game this weekend (May 8). Meanwhile, PSG will battle Troyes in the French top-flight (May 9).

