European football expert Andy Brassell has claimed that Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most important player over Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo is still performing at a high level with his club side, Al-Nassr, it seems he may slipped down the pecking order for Portugal. The statement comes at a time when the 39-year-old striker and his national team colleagues are preparing for the European Championships in the summer.

So far in his career, Ronaldo has played 206 matches for Portugal, bagging 128 goals across competitions. This season, he's scored 30 goals and assisted 11 from 33 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr.

Despite his good form, Brassell claims that Silva, who continues to play an important role for the Cityzens, is Portugal's most important player. He's bagged nine goals and five assists this campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

Addressing the topic, Brassell told talkSPORT:

"Roberto Martinez does have options. But there's so much quality in that Portuguese squad, I think people understand if he takes those options."

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo realises now that sometimes he'll start, sometimes he'll be a squad player and that is just the way he is going to have to live with."

He added:

"It's interesting because when you think about criticising Ronaldo two three years ago would have been treated completely heresy in Portugal. Whereas now, I think people understand that Bernardo Silva is their best player."

Silva has made 88 appearances in a Portugal shirt across competitions, bagging 11 goals and 29 assists.

Ashley Cole reveals Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he has ever faced

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest player he's ever faced. The Portuguese superstar represented Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 when he came up against Cole.

Cole was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame and lavished praise on the Al-Nassr striker, pointing out his strengths. He said about Ronaldo (via GOAL):

"He had everything, he could dribble, he could sprint behind, he could leap and jump and head a ball, he could go inside, he could outside. So I say he always gave me nightmares."

Cole and Ronaldo came up against one another 14 times, with the ex-defender's team winning thrice and losing eight of those contests. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played 346 matches for Manchester United, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists across competitions.