"There's nothing stopping Chelsea from going all out" - Frank Leboeuf says his former side could sign PSG superstar in January

Former Chelsea center-back Frank Leboeuf believes the Blues could potentially sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in the winter transfer window.

The Frenchman was asked whether the Blues should splurge on a new player in January. He replied (via Fair Betting Sites):

"When I heard Mbappe saying he doesn’t see his future at PSG, I thought there’s nothing stopping Chelsea from going all out to try and bring him to Stamford Bridge. If he wants to leave PSG, Boehly could slap £100m on the table and say ‘take it or leave it’ because nobody else realistically is going to buy him."

"People say Real Madrid but they’ve got Benzema up top and Vinicious Jr on the left and Rodrygo on the right and they’re on fire so I can’t see him going there right now."

Lebouf also claimed that the west London outfit need reinforcements in only one other position, midfield. He urged the Blues to secure the services of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and said:

"Otherwise, the only other position I think Chelsea need to strengthen in is central midfield as a potential replacement for Kante. Kante is out for about four months and while Jorginho is a great player he is not defensively minded."

"Kovacic is a good player, and he does his job well, but he needs a partner. Declan Rice is the one for me. It would be very, very interesting if Kante left, I would love to see them go and get Rice from West Ham."

"I get goosebumps" - Frank Leboeuf quivers at the thought of England duo potentially playing together at Chelsea

The retired France international insists Blues midfielder Mason Mount could form a brilliant partnership with Rice if the West Ham midfielder joins the west London outfit.

Leboeuf claims that the Hammers star belongs at Stamford Bridge and proclaimed:

"I get goosebumps thinking of Mason Mount and Declan Rice playing together at Chelsea because they are academy graduates and that’s what fans want to see. Man Utd are missing the point with their transfer policy of just buying big stars."

"They need to remember the Neville brothers, Beckham, Scholes, Giggs etc, all came through the system, providing the backbone of the greatest period in the club’s history."

Leboeuf concluded:

"The biggest figure in Chelsea’s recent history is John Terry, who OK started at West Ham but he’s Chelsea through and through and came through the academy like Mason Mount. Declan Rice belongs to Chelsea, like Conor Gallagher.”

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table and will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday (29 October).

