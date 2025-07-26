“There’s only one goalkeeper playing and we’ll see what happens” - David Raya addresses competition from Kepa at Arsenal

David Raya has opened up on competition from compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga at Arsenal next season. The Gunners brought in Kepa from London rivals Chelsea this summer in a deal worth reported £5 million.

Ad

Raya established himself as the first-choice keeper at the Emirates over the last couple of seasons. The Spaniard won the Premier League Golden Glove award back-to-back in the last two seasons.

The 29-year-old looks irreplaceable between the sticks in Mikel Arteta's setup. However, the former Brentford keeper has claimed that he anticipates competition from his fellow Spaniard.

Raya has insisted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not given him any assurance over a guaranteed first-choice role. He has claimed that it will be up to the manager to pick between the two. Raya said, as quoted by ESPN:

Ad

Trending

"Nothing. He just came as a new team-mate and to add another goalie to the group. The manager hasn't said anything so we will see what happens."

The Arsenal number one added:

"No, I think it is just a healthy relationship. We are friends. We have been together in the national team and now we are here so we have that healthy relationship and, let's say, 'healthy partnership' in goal. We know how tough it is to be a goalkeeper. There's only one goalkeeper playing and we will see what happens. That is the job of the boss and he will decide."

Ad

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao in a deal worth £71.6 million. He became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time but could never really live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons away on loan to Real Madrid and Bournemouth respectively. He made 35 appearances for the Cherries last season conceding 43 times and keeping nine clean sheets.

Former Arsenal midfielder predicts how many goals Gyokeres will score next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Andres Limpar has backed Viktor Gyokeres to be an instant hit at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side are set to sign the Sweden international in a reported €73.5 million deal from Sporting CP.

Ad

Former Sweden and Arsenal star Andres Limpar has predicted that Gyokeres will score 25 goals for the Gunners next season. He told fotbolldirekt.se:

“I know that pretty much all the Arsenal players are top professionals. I’ve been to the training ground, spoken to Arteta. He’s Mr 100 percent professional. And that’s what you get from Viktor. He’s such a prospect when it comes to looking after himself, no scandals, he is a hell of a player."

Ad

He added:

"He’s a No.9 and can sniff a goal chance. He’s going to be the perfect icing on the cake at Arsenal. And I don’t have to look down on Havertz or Jesus. But bringing in Viktor at this moment, at his best age and form, he’s a goalscoring machine. With all the supply from the wings and from Odegaard, he’s going to score 25 goals.”

Gyokeres established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe since joining Sporting CP in 2023. He scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More