"There's a few players that can do that" - Jody Morris explains what puts Cole Palmer in 'same bracket' as Chelsea icon Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea assistant coach Jody Morris has explained that Cole Palmer's game-changing proficiency puts him in the same bracket as Eden Hazard. Morris, however, opined that Palmer would have to deliver consistent performances in the UEFA Champions League for him to be rated as world-class.

During a chat with talkSPORT, the 46-year-old said (via GOAL):

"For me, he’s a superstar already, but I still think he’s got another level to go to, because I think you need to play in the Champions League for you to be considered the next level. We saw what he did on the right-hand side in the Conference League final."

Morris added:

"He took it upon himself to go and right, ‘I’m going to make something happen. There’s a few players that can do that. We were lucky enough to have probably the best to ever do that, Eden Hazard. Cole Palmer is in that same bracket."

Cole Palmer has arguably been one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined the Blues from Manchester City in 2023. While he's expected to create chances as an attacking midfielder, the Englishman has also consistently delivered goals.

In addition to being the Blues' top-scorer in each of the last two seasons, Palmer also led from the front during his team's comeback victory in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League final.

The 23-year-old delivered two game-changing assists that ensured a 4-1 win for the Blues against Real Betis. Palmer was also excellent in Chelsea's triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the recently concluded Club World Cup final. He scored two goals and delivered an assist to help Chelsea secure a 3-0 victory over PSG.

Palmer’s ability to be decisive in critical matches has helped the Premier League giants win trophies recently. Hence, Morris likened Palmer to the Blues' icon Eden Hazard.

Last season, Palmer delivered 15 goals and nine assists in 37 Premier League appearances. His performances played a pivotal role in ensuring Champions League qualification for the Blues ahead of the upcoming season.

"One of my favourite players" - Paul Pogba on Chelsea's Cole Palmer

Nottingham Forest v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed Cole Palmer is one of his favorite players. Speaking to IShowSpeed, Paul Pogba said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Now you tell me. This is one of my favourite players bro. He’s cold. He’s cold!”

Palmer has contributed 43 goals and 29 assists in 97 appearances since joining Chelsea from Manchester City for a reported £42.5 million in 2023. The Englishman remains a key player for Enzo Maresca's side as they look to contest for domestic and European titles next season.

