"There's a question mark there" - Pundit names 3 players who aren't good enough for Arsenal

England icon Stuart Pearce remains unconvinced of three Arsenal attackers in the squad this season. The former defender has criticized Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

He believes Mikel Arteta needs to reinforce their options with a goalscoring striker up front to improve his side. Pearce told The Express (via The Boot Room):

"You look at some of the high-flying teams around the world, they might have four options up front. There are still slight questions marks about Nketiah and Jesus. Maybe even if [Kai] Havertz plays up top, there’s a question mark there."

The former Newcastle United defender added:

"If an out-and-out goal scorer that guarantees 20-odd goals a season [becomes available], that would push Arsenal’s credentials even further."

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for £65 million. The Germany international initially struggled to perform but has discovered a recent upturn in form, scoring five goals and providing one assist across all competitions this season.

Nketiah and Jesus have found more success in terms of stats in this campaign. The English striker has started only 11 matches across competitions this season, coming off the bench on multiple occasions. But he has managed to score six goals and provide four assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Meanwhile, Jesus has recorded seven goals and three assists in 18 games in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term.

Jamie Carragher chooses between Arsenal and Liverpool in PL title race prediction

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has backed the Gunners to secure their first league title in two decades this season. The Englishman does not see his former club beating the North Londoners in the title race.

The Merseyside outfit drew 1-1 against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (23 December). The entertaining encounter saw goals from Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Speaking after the draw, Carragher was asked about the two sides' title hopes this term. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"I think I would favour Arsenal over Liverpool. When I look at that strength of the two centre-backs [William Saliba and Gabriel] and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid."

"Coming to Anfield, it was tough for them but they really didn't give away too many chances. It was the same at Aston Villa, they were unfortunate to lose that."

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table after 12 wins, four draws, and two losses this season. Arteta's side are one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.