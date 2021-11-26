"There’s some real good talent” – Carrick feels Manchester United can adapt to demands of new manager amidst Ralf Rangnick links

Manchester United's hunt for an interim manager appears to have come to an end. Reports on Thursday claimed the Old Trafford outfit have reached an agreement with former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German is reported to be set to take charge as the Red Devils' interim boss. Michael Carrick feels Manchester United can adapt to the demands of a new manager amidst these links.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

If reports are to be believed, Rangnick has agreed to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season. The former Schalke boss will then remain at Old Trafford in a consultancy role for another two years.

Rangnick, though, will not be in the dugout for Manchester United's Premier League clash with league leaders Chelsea on Sunday. Caretaker manager Michael Carrick is in line to lead the Red Devils against Thomas Tuchel and Co.

He’s now accepting Man Utd job also because of future ‘consultancy’ role with power into his hands. Important one - as @Millar_Colin reminds, Rangnick rejected Chelsea in January saying: “I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager”. 🇩🇪He’s now accepting Man Utd job also because of future ‘consultancy’ role with power into his hands. Important one - as @Millar_Colin reminds, Rangnick rejected Chelsea in January saying: “I’m not an interim coach. To the media and players you would be the four-month manager”. 🇩🇪He’s now accepting Man Utd job also because of future ‘consultancy’ role with power into his hands.

Ahead of Manchester United's match with Chelsea, Carrick has claimed that the Red Devils will adapt to the demands of their new manager, regardless of who comes in. He said:

"I think you can get ideas across quickly. Sometimes it is just a different voice, history proves that. There's a lot of different styles and there's a good group of players here. Whoever comes in and whatever is implemented I’m sure they can adapt, there’s some real good talent within the squad, sure they'll look forward to what's ahead", Carrick told a press conference.

However, Carrick remained coy on Manchester United's links with Rangnick. He said:

"From my point of view not a lot [to say on Manchester United's links with Rangnick], speculation and reports are just that. My head is just on the game."

Carrick led Manchester United to a win against Villarreal in the Champions League earlier this week. However, the former midfielder could step down after the Red Devils' clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United hopeful of having Ralf Rangnick available for Arsenal clash

If the reports are to be believed, Manchester United will be looking to confirm Rangnick's appointment as soon as possible. However, the German will not be in the dugout for their match against Chelsea on Sunday as he awaits the visa process to be over.

Rangnick is also currently employed by Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow. Hence, Manchester United will also have to strike a deal with them before announcing the 63-year old as their new boss.

The Red Devils are hopeful that Rangnick will be available to lead the team in their Premier League fixture against Arsenal on December 3.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee