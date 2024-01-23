“There’s no reason why they can’t do it” - Paul Ince makes bold claim ahead of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough EFL Cup semi-final

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Paul Ince has hailed the club's owner Steve Gibson ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea. Boro will face the Blues at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their clash on Tuesday, January 23.

Ince lauded Gibson for his contributions to the club and also for consistently giving opportunities to British managers. He also praised Michael Carrick, who was appointed Middlesbrough's manager in October 2022 and has done a good job so far.

Ince said (via Mirror):

“Steve Gibson has put so much money into that club. He loves his managers, he protects and looks after them. He gives them a chance to progress.

“Michael Carrick is doing a fantastic job at the moment but he’s definitely with the right chairman. Steve Gibson is an amazing, amazing man. He loves the club. At times they have gone through major financial struggles but he has never gotten up and left, never walked away from it."

Ince also shared his thoughts on Boro's upcoming game against Chelsea, saying:

“I love that he employs British managers. He tries to give English managers a chance, which is something you don’t get nowadays. Hopefully, fingers crossed, they can get to the final. It is possible, there’s no reason why they can’t do it.”

Carrick's side hold a 1-0 advantage in the tie against Chelsea from the first leg as Hayden Hackney earned them the win at Riverside Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino provides Christopher Nkunku update ahead of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

The Blues signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a reported £52 million ahead of the season. However, he suffered an injury in pre-season and only returned to action in December.

After featuring in three Premier League games, Nkunku suffered another setback after Chelsea's 3-2 win over Luton Town on December 30. Ahead of the Middlesbrough clash, Mauricio Pochettino provided an update about the Frenchman, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"It’s a shame but he is still recovering and we hope he can help the team as soon as possible.

"As can happen after a long-term injury, finding the balance is the most difficult thing. He suffered a little thing in his hip – a problem there – and is recovering. It’s not a big issue but it’s delayed the possibility of him being available for the group. It’s not a big issue."

The Blues are also without Nicolas Jackson, who is on international with Senegal at the AFCON. Hence, Armando Broja is likely to lead the line against Middlesbrough.