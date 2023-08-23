“There’s something going on there” – Arsenal star affected by Kai Havertz arrival, says Darren Bent 

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has not been provided minutes on the pitch by Mikel Arteta due to Kai Havertz's arrival, according to retired Premier League striker Darren Bent.

The Englishman claims that Arteta is trying to force the summer signing to integrate into the team, leaving Smith Rowe on the sidelines.

The Gunners secured the German international's services from Chelsea this summer for £65 million. Havertz has started both of Arsenal's Premier League encounters this season but is yet to register a goal contribution, leading to criticism over his performances.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, was left an unused substitute in both of his side's encounters this term. Bent has highlighted this and fails to understand why the England international has not been offered sufficient game time.

The Englishman said on talkSPORT (as quoted by The Daily Express):

“I think there’s something going on there. I don’t know, I thought he’d certainly get given an opportunity. But he hasn’t."

He added:

"Kai Havertz, it’s almost like Mikel Arteta is trying his hardest to get him into his Arsenal side."

Smith Rowe earned his promotion to the senior team at the Emirates under Arteta. The English attacking midfielder seemed to be a crucial part of the Spanish boss' rebuild at the club.

During the 2021/22 campaign, he registered 33 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring ten goals and providing two assists. However, his career took a turn for the worse after suffering a string of injuries last season.

"The ultimate time-waster full stop" - Simon Jordan slams Arsenal star Kai Havertz for what he did in Crystal Palace win

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday (August 21) at Selhurst Park thanks to Martin Odegaard's goal in the second half. Havertz received a yellow card in the final minutes of the encounter for time-wasting.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan slammed the German international for his actions during the match. The English businessman also sarcastically claimed that the former Chelsea star was signed by the Gunners as a 'tax loss'.

Jordan said on talkSPORT (as quoted by Football365):

“If you think it’s an important part of the game and you’re going to roll around the floor and make a four-act play out of it then the consequences of it are you’re going to get booked. You’re a player, your job is to play."

He added:

“There will be errors. To me, Havertz is the ultimate time-waster full stop. I don’t know what he is to Arsenal. Is he a tax loss or something. For crying out loud what have they bought there?”

Despite his criticisms, Havertz does bring years of Premier League and Champions League experience with him to the Emirates.

Arsenal, who have qualified for the European competition for the first time in seven years, will certainly benefit.

The German forward helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 after scoring the match-winner in the final against Manchester City.