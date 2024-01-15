“There’s something about him” - Arsenal star Declan Rice names Liverpool hero as player he would’ve loved to play alongside

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the player he would have loved to play with.

During his prime, Gerrard was one of the best midfielders in the game for both club and country. The Liverpool captain famously led the Reds to a gigantic three-goal comeback win against a premier AC Milan side in the 2005-06 Champions League final from three goals down.

During his heydays in the Premier League, Gerrard was also often compared with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Rice, a former Blues academy player, opted for Gerrard over the Chelsea man in his dream pick. He said (via @LFCTransferRoom on X):

“I'm gonna go with Stevie G. Him and Lamps were always compared. I could say Lamps as well. I adore him as a player, but Stevie G, there's something about him.”

Gerrard spent most of his club career at Liverpool, playing 710 games across competitions. He registered 186 goals and 157 assists, winning multiple trophies but failed to land a Premier League title.

The Englishman spent his twilight years at LA Galaxy, playing 39 games, registering five goals and 15 assists. He also captained England in the later years of his career.

Declan Rice's New Year message for Arsenal, who are off to a poor start

The Gunners are riding a three-game losing streak across competitions. Arsenal lost 2-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage on New Year's Eve in the league. It marked their second defeat of the week after losing 2-0 to West Ham United on December 28 at the Emirates a few days earlier.

The Gunners have just win in their last seven games, so Declan Rice wants his team to regroup after the Fulham defeat. He had said:

"Times like now are times when we stick together. It’s been a great year for Arsenal all round, and we go into the new year with positivity. We play Liverpool and try to bounce back in the FA Cup now.”

Rice's comments reflected poorly, as the Gunners lost against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup, getting beaten 2-0 at the Emirates on January 7.

They will look to bounce back with a win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, January 20.