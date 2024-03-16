"There’s sometimes a break down when he plays" - Pundit believes Liverpool superstar 'needs to improve' after UEL performance

Former Liverpool and England left-back turned television pundit Stephen Warnock has said that Cody Gakpo has to step up his game. The Dutch forward scored a brace as Jurgen Klopp's side demolished Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on March 14.

Liverpool secured an 11-2 aggregate scoreline against the Czech league leaders to make their way to the quarter-finals where they have been drawn against Serie A side Atalanta. Despite winning the away leg 5-1, Klopp surprisingly played a pretty strong side at Anfield against Sparta Prague, only resting some of his key players.

Gakpo got the nod up front alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah and although he scored a brace, he did not look at his absolute best. The Netherlands international could have bagged more goals if not for his wasteful finishing and inability to stay onside.

Stephen Warnock has opined that Gakpo is well behind the quartet of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota in Klopp's pecking order. He also insisted that the 24-year-old has plenty of room for growth and is an important player for Liverpool. Warnock said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

"I think if you look at Gakpo’s role within the team, it’s the supporting act. He’s got know that. If you’re going into a game, like Man City, Man United etc, then your forward three is Nunez, Diaz and Salah, and he’s the support. If Jota comes back, he goes in front of Gakpo as well and it becomes a choice between those four and he’s behind them."

The pundit added:

"But he’s great at coming in and just doing his little bit. He’s not at the level of those guys but I agree, he can get better. I think he needs to get better as well cos I think there’s sometimes a break down when he plays. He’s not as quick, he slows it down a bit in and around the area but, that’s his style, that’s why he’s been brought in."

Despite not starting games week in and week out, Gakpo has done reasonably well this season in terms of numbers. He has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 41 games across competitions, having started just 25 of those games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides injury update ahead of the FA Cup tie against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp has shared some good news for Liverpool fans ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final game against rivals Manchester United on Sunday, March 17. The Merseyside giants have been ravaged by injuries this season but things look promising for them soon, with four players not far away from returning.

Klopp said Curtis Jones could be back after the international break while Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back in another week after that. He further said Stefan Bajcetic should also be back in training after the international break. The Liverpool boss said (via The Mirror):

"Curtis (has a chance for int'l break), then Diogo and Trent the week after, they have a chance. Bajcetic feels something, but it's not injuries; it's intensity. We don't want to use him before he's really ready. His body was not really ready for the intensity. He is in a much better place now but we have to wait. Part of team training after the international break."

Despite injury problems, Jurgen Klopp's side are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the EFL Cup. Key players coming back for the business end of the season would be a major boost for Liverpool.