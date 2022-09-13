“There’s still further meetings to come” – Journalist claims Todd Boehly's interest in luring PSG man to Chelsea must be taken ‘seriously’ 

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that rumors regarding Chelsea owner Todd Boehly being interested in hiring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football advisor Luis Campos are serious.

There has been much change at Stamford Bridge following the American billionaire's takeover of the club back in May.

The Blues have parted ways with the old regime's recruitment, including former director Marina Granovskaia and technical advisor Petr Cech.

The duo were key to the ins-and-outs at Chelsea with Thomas Tuchel as manager.

The German tactician has been sacked and replaced by former Brighton & Hove Albion coach Graham Potter.

Boehly took on the responsibility of recruitment throughout the summer but is seemingly looking to make further changes to the structure of the club.

Jones is telling fans to take the links between Boehly and PSG advisor Campos seriously:

“I think there’s still further meetings to come. The Luis Campos one, I do think we should take that seriously."

He continued,

"But I do wonder if that might be one that could be an interim solution as well. I think there are various things being looked at, to be honest, at the moment.”

There has been much debate over Chelsea's summer transfer window with regard to incoming and reported targets.

The west London club made eight signings this summer:

Wesley Fofana from Leicester City - £72.4 million

Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion - £58.8 million

Raheem Sterling from Manchester City - £50.6 million

Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli - £34.2 million

Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa - £16.2 million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona - £10.8 million

Gabriel Slomina from Chicago Fire - £8.2 million

Denis Zakaria from Juventus - Season long loan with £30 million buy option

Chelsea's summer transfer window shows need for PSG director Campos

The Blues became the Premier League's biggest spenders in one window this past summer.

There is a mix of youthful talent and ready-made stars, yet the window as a whole feels somewhat unconvincing.

Many of the signings appear to be Tuchel's targets, especially Aubameyang's arrival on transfer deadline day.

The new arrivals have done nothing to improve on what has been a difficult start to the season for Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side have won three and lost as many of their seven opening fixtures.

The glaring lack of planning that has gone into recruitment has shone a glaring light on the need for a director such as PSG's Campos.

The renowned Portuguese football advisor has already impressed at the Parc des Princes, with PSG sitting top of Ligue 1.

He arrived this summer and has signed the likes of Portuguese duo Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, who have come regular starters under Christophe Galtier.

