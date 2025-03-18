“There’s no way” - Ian Wright gets 100% real on Chelsea aspirations after 1-0 loss against Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has cast doubt on whether Chelsea can remain in the top four come the end of the Premier League season. The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, March 16, with Mikel Merino scoring the winner.

Enzo Maresca's side were shambolic against the Gunners and failed to create almost anything during the entire game. They only managed two shots on target and did not pose much threat despite having 59% of the ball.

Following their display against Arsenal, Ian Wright has claimed that the west London giants are in real danger of missing out on the top four. The former England striker believes the Blues' lack of quality at both ends could see the chasing pack overtake them for the fourth spot. Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as quoted by Metro:

"I watched Chelsea against Arsenal and I thought they were really poor in every aspect. Obviously, they’re very much missing Noni Maduke and Nicolas Jackson and obviously, Cole Palmer didn’t play. They haven’t got anyone to stretch the team or anyone to control the game so as you can pass to these players who were doing so well at the start of the season."

The former Gunners hero added:

"They didn’t look like they were going to score yesterday and there’s no way you can be confident as a defender playing in front of Robert Sanchez. There’s no way sitting here right now I can see a scenario as to how they are going to do it [get in the top four]."

Wright concluded:

"For me, if I’m Newcastle or Bournemouth or Brighton or anybody, I’m thinking this is the best chance we’ll have because I don’t think Chelsea will make it."

Chelsea emerged as surprise title contenders earlier this season thanks to a solid start to life under Enzo Maresca. However, things have fallen off for them since December and they are now fourth in the table.

The Blues are 21 points behind league leaders Liverpool and nine and five points behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest respectively. Another slip-up could see Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion leapfrog Maresca's side.

Chelsea and Arsenal overtake Liverpool in race for Serie A striker: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly gone ahead of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the race to sign Marcus Thuram. The Inter Milan attacker has emerged as a wanted man in Europe thanks to his exploits for the Nerazzurri.

Thuram has been thoroughly impressive for Inter since his move to the Serie A side in 2023 on a free transfer. He has 16 goals and four assists in 38 games this season and reportedly has a release clause of just £71 million in his deal.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all chasing a new number nine as they look for a consistent goalscorer. Thuram's availability at a reasonable price has attracted interest from all three clubs but the two London giants reportedly have an advantage over the Reds.

