"There is a major Serie A exodus on the cards this summer" – Journalist names 3 potential transfer targets for Manchester United

Manchester United could end up signing Andre Onana, Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are currently aiming to bolster their squad in multiple departments ahead of UEFA Champions League participation next season. They are reportedly close to making Mason Mount their first summer arrival on a £60 million deal from Chelsea in the near future.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones suggested that Manchester United could make a triple signing from the Serie A this summer. He said:

"There is a major Serie A exodus on the cards this summer and Manchester United are well-placed to take advantage of it right now. Andre Onana is the prime target in this moment but Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund are currently in their sights too."

Shedding light on the Serie A's current financial situation, Jones added:

"This is a market whereby Italian clubs are finding it hard to fend off bids for their top talent. We have seen Sandro Tonali nabbed by Newcastle and Kim Min-jae picked up by Bayern Munich. The feeling is that much more is to come and United are looking at that situation right now to see how they can force further deals."

Onana, 27, has emerged as a top target as the Red Devils are currently without a first-choice goalkeeper. The £51 million-rated star registered 19 clean sheets in 41 overall matches for Inter Milan past campaign.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, has also emerged as a target due to the Old Trafford side's lack of a number nine right now. The £70 million-rated man has netted 23 goals in 63 appearances for Juventus so far.

Meanwhile, Hojlund has been atop Manchester United's shortlist due to his brilliant outings for Atalanta last season. The 20-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £86 million, scored just 10 goals last time around.

Manchester United target passes medical tests, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of his £60 million move. He will be announced as a Red Devils player soon.

Mount, who registered just three goals and six assists in 35 games for Chelsea last season, could reinvent himself under Erik ten Hag. He could form a great midfield trio with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

A two-time Chelsea Player of the Season, the 24-year-old has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 195 matches for his boyhood club.

