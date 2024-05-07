"There is simply no progress whatsoever" - Former Manchester United coach slams Ten Hag after their 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has called out Erik ten Hag for his tactics after his side's defeat to Crystal Palace. The Dutchman is dumbfounded by the club's lack of progress under Ten Hag this season.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (May 6). After their 13th defeat of the season, Ten Hag's side moved down to eighth in the standings and now sit below seventh-placed Chelsea.

Meulensteen insists that Manchester United, who have a negative goal difference, have no semblance of a playing style under Ten Hag. The Dutch former coach, who worked under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, said (via GOAL):

"It is really incomprehensible what is happening now. There is simply no progress whatsoever. You know, as a new trainer you always have to deal with a selection that you have not put together yourself. So, it takes a few transfer periods before you get the players you want. I always say: a trainer needs 18 months to get it right, to get on track."

He added:

"But now there is none of that optimism left. There is no playing style, club culture or philosophy. If you look at the statistics… it doesn’t make any sense. Manchester United has a goal difference of minus three!"

Manchester United will next face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).

"Tonight almost felt like a final nail in the coffin" - Paul Scholes says Ten Hag is 'on borrowed time' at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes his former side's 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace could be the decider for Ten Hag's future at the club. The Englishman believes the Dutch manager is living on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

The disappointing loss saw Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell get on the scoresheet while Michael Olise grabbed a brace for Oliver Glasner's side. Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Scholes criticized Manchester United's performance and spoke about Ten Hag's future.

The former England midfielder said (via The Mirror):

"Tonight almost felt like a final nail in the coffin. There was a lack of knowhow in the team, a lack of effort, going to a team like Crystal Palace, who to be fair are a good team and are doing well, but Manchester United shouldn't be going there and losing 4-0.

"I felt for a while he (Ten Hag) might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little by the new owners but it doesn't feel like that now."

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple managers as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues his search for a replacement for Ten Hag this summer. Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who's set to depart at the end of the season, is one of the names on the club's shortlist.

Speaking about potential replacements for Ten Hag, Scholes added:

"I thought who is out there to replace him? With Thomas Tuchel saying he's leaving Bayern Munich, I don't think that creates a bigger problem for him (Ten Hag) as the problems are there anyway, I think it's quite plain to see that he's on borrowed time."