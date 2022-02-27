"There are still so many games to play" - Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool to have belief in Premier League title race with Manchester City

Manchester City further strengthened their lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race by securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Following that result, Virgil van Dijk has sent a rallying cry to the Reds, urging them to believe in their chances of going all the way this season.

As it stands, Manchester City have established a six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, although the Reds have a game in hand. Regardless, Virgil van Dijk isn't backing down as he reminded everyone of how Klopp's men found themselves in a similar situation in 2018-19 but ended up missing out.

"A couple of years ago, we were in the hot-seat where we were a few points in front and it was tough and we gave it away," the Dutchman told the Daily Mail. "It is not a very comfortable place to be. It is not easy to deal with the pressure but City have proven they can because they are unbelievable."

"If someone doesn't believe in the title race anymore, then don't come and support us because you have to have belief that we can win games and turn this around. There are still so many games to play," he added.

Liverpool are currently on an impressive run in the Premier League, winning each of their last six games in the division. Virgil van Dijk has hailed the Reds for their consistency in recent weeks, insisting they have what it takes to compete with Manchester City in the title race.

"We are at a good level at the moment. There are always things to improve but the consistency we are showing is important and key to being able to compete against City," he said.

The Reds can reduce Manchester City's lead to just three points if they win their outstanding fixture

Virgil van Dijk continues to impress with Liverpool

The defender continues to be a reliable figure for the Reds at the heart of the defense. So far this season, he's made 32 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording three goals and one assist to his name.

Thanks in part to his brilliance in the backline, Liverpool have one of the best defenses in the Premier League this term, conceding 20 goals in 26 games so far. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's men will succeed in their bid to oust Manchester City from the pinnacle of English football.

