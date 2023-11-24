"There is still something not quite right" – Alan Pardew makes prediction for Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has backed the Magpies to beat Chelsea in their Premier League encounter at the St. James' Park on Saturday (November 25).

The Stamford Bridge outfit, who have spent over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, finished 12th in the Premier League table past season. They ended their campaign on 44 points from 38 games.

Despite appointing a new boss and roping in a host of new stars in the off-season, Chelsea have failed to change their luck this season so far. They are currently 10th in the 2023-24 league standings with 16 points from 12 outings, four points behind a new-look Newcastle United.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pardew commented on Saturday's encounter:

"Chelsea still to me don't look nailed down. There is still something not quite right although you are starting to see those seven or eight players, which as a manager is key. Well, St. James' Park is a force in itself so he might be short of one or two players Eddie [Howe], but the atmosphere will certainly go in his favour. I do still fancy Newcastle in that fixture."

In terms of the head-to-head record, the Blues have registered seven victories and two defeats in their last 10 matches against Newcastle.

Mauricio Pochettino claims summer signing set to miss Chelsea's upcoming encounter

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Levi Colwill is fit to face Newcastle United. However, he also revealed that summer signing Christopher Nkunku is still out with his long-term knee injury. He said (h/t Football365):

"Colwill, yes. [Romeo] Lavia and Nkunku still out. It's difficult to assess them. They are in a good condition. Nkunku is a little ahead of Lavia; doing things with the group last week. Still not fully recovered."

Urging the Blues fans to be patient with Nkunku, Pochettino continued:

"At Chelsea, there is always expectation but we need to understand he came from an injury, he needs time, need to be patient with him to start to compete. It's not a competition he is used to playing, coming from the Bundesliga and he needs to recover from his injury, to know the league. Always is to have time to perform his best."

Nkunku, who secured a £52 million move from RB Leipzig to the west London side in the summer, could add a different dimension to his club's attack upon his return. His finishing prowess and positional versatility could help the Blues in finding form in the ongoing campaign.

Prior to joining Pochettino's outfit, the Frenchman scored 70 goals and contributed 56 assists in 172 matches in all competitions for Leipzig.