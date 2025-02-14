"There is a strong bond and the Culés love him" - Barcelona legend backs Pep Guardiola to return to Catalan club in the future

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has backed Pep Guardiola to eventually return to Camp Nou. The Spanish manager rose to prominence with the Catalans, after taking charge of the senior team in the summer of 2008.

Ad

After four highly fruitful seasons at Camp Nou, Guardiola vacated his position in the summer of 2012 and took a year-long sabbatical. He returned to football management the following summer, taking over at Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and turned the club's fortunes around. He won multiple trophies at the Etihad, including the history treble in the 2022-23 campaign. However, things haven't been so rosy of late, with the Cityzens struggling in the league and Europe this season. The situation has sparked talk of a return to Barcelona in the near future.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Rivaldo gave his thumbs up to the idea.

“If Barça does not win and Guardiola leaves City, a return to his beloved club could be a possibility. There is a strong bond and the Culés love him,” said Rivaldo

However, the Brazil legend acknowledged that an immediate return might not be on the cards given the Catalans' form under Hansi Flick.

Ad

“Pep can go to any great team in the world. If one day he decides to leave City, he will not lack options. I think Pep will be reflecting on his future, thinking about whether his cycle has reached the end,” said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“But about the Barça option, Flick is now doing well. I don’t think that possible return can be given for a few years.”

Ad

Barcelona have won 26 of their 36 games under Flick this season, losing six more. They have scored 113 goals and conceded just 41.

How many trophies did Pep Guardiola win as Barcelona manager?

Hansi Flick

Guardiola was promoted from the Barcelona B team in 2008 following Frank Rijkaard's departure and it proved to be a turning point in the LaLiga giants' history. The Spanish manager marked the start of a golden period for the Catalans, winning 14 trophies in four seasons.

That included the historic treble in his debut campaign and the famous six-trophy haul in the 2009 calendar year. Pep Guardiola lifted the league thrice, the Champions League on two occasions, and the Copa del Rey twice, among other honors, at Camp Nou. Barcelona won 179 of their 247 games under the Spanish manager, losing just 21 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback