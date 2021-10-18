"There isn't structure yet at PSG" - Thierry Henry reveals reason behind star's struggles, advises him to try and 'find a solution'

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Georginio Wijnaldum's struggles at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) are due to structural issues in the side's line-up.

Wijnaldum moved to PSG from Liverpool on a free transfer this summer. The Dutchman, who made 237 appearances for Liverpool across five years, has struggled to nail a spot in the Parisians' starting XI, though.

Wijnaldum was signed by PSG for his experience and incredible qualities on the pitch. However, he has not received enough chances to display any of his attributes. The likes of Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti have all been preferred ahead of Wijnaldum so far this season.

Thierry Henry believes this is the case due to a lack of structure at PSG at the moment. However, he feels Wijnaldum is the one who should find a solution to the problem. Speaking on the Dutchman's situation at PSG, Henry said:

"He’s not a bad player; but he needs structure and there isn’t one yet at PSG. Wijnaldum must try to find a solution."

Wijnaldum enjoyed an extremely successful five-season stint at Anfield after joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016. The 30-year-old played a starring role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019, notably netting twice in their famous 4-0 win over Barcelona in the semi-final second leg.

The Dutchman was also key in the Reds' 2019-20 Premier League success. Overall, he managed 22 goals and 16 assists across competitions for Liverpool. Despite being the workhorse in Jurgen Klopp's dynamic system, the club and Georginio Wijnaldum could not reach an agreement on an extension.

The 30-year-old, who was a fan favourite at Anfield, eventually decided to leave the club on a free transfer to join PSG.

Thierry Henry's comments highlight PSG and Wijnaldum's middling start to 2021-22 season

PSG have endured a topsy-turvy start to their new season. The Parisians' activity in the summer transfer window had a lot of fans optimistic about the club's chances of domestic and continental dominance.

However, it has been far from smooth sailing for the French giants. Though PSG lead the Ligue 1 table with nine wins in ten games , they have looked shaky at times. New signing Lionel Messi is yet to fully settle in, while Neymar Jr. has also been inconsistent.

In the Champions League, PSG impressed in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Matchday 2. However, they looked indecisive and bereft of ideas in their goalless draw at Club Brugge.

Henry's comments also highlight summer arrival Wijnaldum's poor start to life at his new club. The Dutch midfielder has played just 529 minutes in 12 appearances across competitions for PSG. Wijnaldum has only managed six starts, and has completed the full 90 minutes just twice.

It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old player manages to become a regular first-team player for the Ligue 1 giants.

