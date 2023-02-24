“There was suffering for several years" - When PSG superstar Sergio Ramos picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos has voiced his opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Paris Saint-Germain defender, who has had the unique opportunity to play with both superstars, backed his current teammate as the better player between the two.

Speaking to PSG TV, the 36-year-old said:

“There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced.”

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️Sergio Ramos: “Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, if not the best.” 🗣️Sergio Ramos: “Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, if not the best.” https://t.co/DTu2kUFbXx

The quote will certainly raise some eyebrows in the football world, after Ramos and Ronaldo were teammates for almost ten seasons at Real Madrid. The pair fought some fierce battles against Messi's Barcelona, with heated moments between the players.

The Portuguese attacker eventually left the Spanish capital to join Serie A giants Juventus. A storybook return to Manchester United followed, which ended unceremoniously earlier this season when the club mutually terminated his contract.

The 38-year-old ended up joining Saudi club Al-Nassr in a massive deal worth about $200 million. Ramos, meanwhile, left the Bernabeu in 2021 and joined the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer. He was surprisingly joined by his former rival, Messi, following a shocking departure from Barcelona.

The Spaniard's comments reignite rumors that he had a troubled relationship with Ronaldo as he left Real Madrid. These rumblings took a back seat when the pair were seen having a conversation in January, as PSG took on Ronaldo's Riyadh XI in a friendly.

Sergio Ramos announces retirement from international football

The iconic Spain defender announced his retirement from international football.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from international football.

The 36-year-old has had a legendary career for La Furia Roja, spanning 18 years since he made his debut in 2005. He has made 180 appearances for the side, scoring 23 goals.

GOAL @goal Sergio Ramos retires from international football as a Spain legend Sergio Ramos retires from international football as a Spain legend 💛❤️ https://t.co/wFGWzGaGV6

In an Instagram post, he said:

"The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team," Ramos' statement read. "This morning, I received a call from the current Head Coach who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career. With a heavy heart, it's the end of the road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with a better taste in my mouth."

He continued:

"I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my own choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team. Because age in itself is not a virtue or a defect; it's just a number that is not necessarily related to performance or ability. I admire and envy players like Modric, Messi and Pepe. Unfortunately, it won't be like that for me because football isn't always fair and football is never just football."

