"There are talks" - Thomas Tuchel confirms contract talks at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that contract talks between him and the club have already begun. The Blues have new owners in the form of a Todd Boehly-led consortium, who now wish to keep the German tactician for the long term.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gaffer has confirmed that talks regarding his contract are underway. He also stated that he likes being at Chelsea and is glad that the talks have been initiated. However, the club's current focus is on making the most of the last few days of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Leeds United, Tuchel was quoted as saying the following (via Evening Standard):

“There are talks. But I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive."

He added:

“My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. So it’s a good thing.”

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager back in January 2021. He guided the Blues to the UEFA Champions League title that season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

The club rewarded the German with a new contract following his triumph in the Champions League. As things stand, the former Borussia Dortmund manager still has a contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024. An extension could therefore see him stay at the club for an even longer period of time.

It is worth mentioning that Tuchel also guided Chelsea to the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup triumph last season. The Blues also managed to reach the final of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. However, in both finals they were defeated by Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

Chelsea will want to return to winning ways against Leeds

Chelsea will want to return to winning ways when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on Sunday, August 21. The Blues were denied three points last weekend when a late Tottenham Hotspur goal saw the fiery game end 2-2.

Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte had a feud on the touchline during their game, leading to both being sent-off by referee Anthony Taylor. According to Sky Sports, Tuchel has been given a one-match touchline ban and a fine of £35,000. Conte, meanwhile, has been fined £15,000.

The German tactician, however, will be in the dugout for their game against Leeds as the ban is currently suspended, pending a full written reasoning.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury