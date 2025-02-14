"There is no way City are keeping a clean sheet" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City vs Newcastle clash

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction ahead of Manchester City's match against Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend. The former English striker expects goals in the game, but he also expects the reigning English champions to sneak in a win, given their history in the fixture.

Speaking via his column for the British Broadcasting Corporation, Sutton said:

"I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 live and there is no way City are keeping a clean sheet. In fact, until I realised just how bad Newcastle's record is at the Etihad, I was thinking of backing Eddie Howe's side to win. City have won the past 10 league games between the two sides here, and my old Blackburn strike partner Alan Shearer got the winner the last time Newcastle took the points at City - in September 2000 at their old Maine Road ground."

Sutton concluded, saying:

"I don't think it will make much difference who City start in goal, because Ederson and Stefan Ortega have both made mistakes this season, but it is going to be interesting to see who Pep Guardiola picks with the second leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid coming up next week."

Manchester City will be keen to secure a win over Newcastle United after their disappointing 5-1 loss to Arsenal in their last Premier League game. The English champions look unlikely to retain their title this season as they sit in fifth, level on points with the Magpies and 16 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

Head to head stats between Manchester City and Newcastle United

Manchester City and Newcastle United face off in their 25th fixtures in the Premier League season, with both sides battling for a place in the top four of the league. The sides line up against each other for the second tie this season after playing out a thrilling 1-1 draw in September.

History suggests that the Sky Blues hold the advantage heading into the game. The reigning English champions have won 25 of their last 32 clashes, while the Magpies have won just three and held out for a draw four times in those games.

Manchester City and its visitors are level on points, with 41 points and +13 in the goal difference column. This season, they have an equal record of 12 wins, five draws, and seven losses.

