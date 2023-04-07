"There they whistle him and here we acclaim him" - Ex-Barcelona president offers transfer advice to Lionel Messi with 'clear reminder'

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to make a decision about his future with his heart and return to Catalonia.

There is a lot of talk about the Argentinian icon's future with Les Parisiens as his contract ends in June. According to RMC Sport, he is increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options should he decide to part ways with the Ligue 1 giants. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has received a €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

A transfer to the United States is also an option for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are prepared to offer an equity stake in the club to convince Messi to join them, as per The Independent.

Another possibility for the left-footed maestro is to return to Barcelona, who he reluctantly left in 2021. The La Liga giants are reportedly determined to re-sign Messi this summer.

Blaugrana fans showed how much they want the Argentinian back at the club by chanting his name during the team's recent 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. PSG supporters, meanwhile, booed him during the club's 1-0 defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Gaspart reckons the way both sets of fans treat Messi shows that the forward belongs at Camp Nou, telling TyC Sports:

"It was a demonstration of how much he (Lionel Messi) is appreciated. There they whistle him and here we acclaim him. It's a clear reminder that this is his home and Leo knows how much he wants it."

Gaspart went on to explain why Messi should return to Barcelona:

"If you decide economically you will surely have better offers, but if it is with the heart there will be no place in the world where you love it as much as here (Barcelona)."

Joan Gaspart wants Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona

Joan Gaspart wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona and end his career there. He is aware of the club's financial constraints but believes a reunion is possible and said:

"The idea is that he can close his career and stay at the club for the rest of his life. This has nothing to do with money. The institution is not in its best moment, but now it has many possibilities."

Lionel Messi also appears keen to return to the Blaugrana and is willing to take a wage cut to facilitate the transfer, as per Catalonian journalist Gerard Romero.

