"There will always be a part of me which is United" - Mason Greenwood bids goodbye to Manchester United through official statement

Manon Greenwood has issued a statement after Manchester United confirmed their decision to part ways with the forward. He stated that the club will always remain a part of him, but understands that he needs to step away for himself and the club.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United following sexual assault charges last season. The case was eventually dropped in February 2023 after key witnesses backed out.

The 21-year-old has now parted ways with the club after backlash from the fans earlier this month. He has released a statement confirming his departure, which read:

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

He added:

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner."

Greenwood explained that he and his family have decided to part ways with Manchester United as it will be best for all parties involved:

"Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club."

The right winger also expressed his gratitude towards the club and his loved ones, writing:

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown."

He added:

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood has got back together with Harriet Robson, who made the charges in the first place, and the couple had their first child earlier in July.

What next for Manchester United and Mason Greenwood?

The Atheltic had reported that Mason Greenwood was in line to make his return to the Manchester United first team this month. However, the club postponed their announcement, and once the plan was leaked, backed hit out at the club for their idea of letting him play again.

Reports in Turkey have stated that the 21-year-old has offers from the Super Lig clubs this summer and will be considering them

Juventus, AS Roma, and Inter Milan were also linked with the forward by CalcioMercato.

Greenwood leaves Manchester United after playing 129 games for the first team. He scored 35 times for the senior side, while also scoring 44 times for the youth side.