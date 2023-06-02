"There will be negotiations with Bayern Munich” - Xavi leaves door open for Barcelona to sign 28-year-old star

Barcelona manager Xavi has hinted that he is keen for the club to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Blaugrana are set to be in the market for a new defensive midfielder this summer. Sergio Busquets will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Reports claim that Barcelona are in a race with Liverpool and Arsenal to sign Bayern's Kimmich, 28. Xavi has now paved the way for the Catalan giants' pursuit of the German to become concrete. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“If Kimmich wants to come to Barcelona and the door opens, there WILL be negotiations with Bayern Munich.”

Bayern's asking price for Kimmich is reportedly €60 million. He has enjoyed a superb 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 47 games across competitions.

Kimmich is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and boasts accomplished ball-playing attributes. His contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025. The German is one of several names that are being touted as Busquets' replacement.

Busquets' departure leaves a gaping hole in Xavi's side's midfield. The Spaniard has been heroic for the Blaugrana in his 15 years at Camp Nou, making 722 appearances for the club.

Kimmich has expressed his admiration for Xavi in the past, describing the Barca boss as his idol. He said in 2021:

"My role model was always Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona. He was never the greatest, but had an eye for the game, passing, technique. He was always trying to put others in the limelight."

It remains to be seen whether Xavi's comments intensify the Catalan giants' pursuit of Kimmich. Reports claim that the midfielder is intent on remaining at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona keen on sending Pablo Torre out on loan

Pablo Torre could depart Barca on loan this summer.

Barcelona signed Pablo Torre, 20, from Segunda Division outfit Real Racing Club last summer for €5 million. He was viewed as one of Spanish football's most exciting prospects, bagging 14 goals and 16 assists in 59 games for Los Racinguistas.

However, Torre has struggled for game time since arriving at Camp Nou. He managed just 12 appearances this season, three in Xavi's starting lineup.

According to Diario SPORT, Barca are keen for the young midfielder to gain more first-team opportunities. They are open to the Spaniard heading out on loan to help him gain more minutes.

Diario AS reports that Villarreal are the most likely destination for Torre. Their manager Quique Setien is said to be an admirer of the midfielder. Barca will not include any purchase option in a deal that sees the youngster depart on loan.

